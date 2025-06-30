Cracked glass seen in video at off-Strip casino-hotel, sparking safety concerns

A viral video has circulated online of a cracked window at The Strat, with social media users commenting on concerns.

Skyline on the North end of the Strip with casino operators in the area including Resorts World, Fontainebleau, Sahara, Circus Circus and the STRAT on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People have expressed concern after a video circulated on social media of a cracked window at a north Strip property.

A Tik Tok from @henrylujan23 showed a cracked window at the observation desk of The Strat; a loud sound can also be heard in the video, but it is unclear if it can be attributed to the crack or when the crack happened. The video has garnered over 2.8 million views on Tik Tok, almost 220,000 likes, over 33,000 shares and over 4,200 comments.

“We’re on top of [The Strat] and the window is cracking. I have no idea what’s going on — earthquake or what,” said original poster @henrylujan23 in the video. “I think we should go down now.”

In a statement Monday, a representative of The Strat confirmed the existence of the crack but said it is not a “safety concern.”

“The crack shown in the video is pre-existing, had already been evaluated, and was determined not to pose any safety concern. The STRAT Tower’s windows are quadruple-paned and subject to thorough daily inspections as part of a rigorous safety and maintenance program.”

On Tik Tok, multiple people pointed out some of the blunders during construction from 1992 and 1996, including the east leg of the tower being uneven.

“It’s pretty well known among locals that the legs of [The Strat] are uneven and it will come down,” said Tik Tok commentor Jenny Joy, @iamjennyjoy. “It’s just a matter of when.”

While this cannot be confirmed by current hotel owners, who were not present during construction, according to a Review-Journal article from 2015, The Strat hires a local engineering firm to perform periodic inspections of the legs to verify structural integrity.

The video of the cracked window was reposted by popular Las Vegas blogger Las Vegas Locally, sparking even more concern.

Multiple commenters on social media said they have never been to the top and never will.

“I’ve lived here nearly my entire life and never been inside there,” said X poster @tonymarguitar.

Many commenters across all social media platforms made a reference to Final Destination, with commenter Kristen Song on Facebook saying: “Not after the new Final Destination movie.” This is in reference to “Final Destination: Bloodlines” that depicts a skyscraper disaster.

