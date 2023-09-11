Crippling cybersecurity issue hits MGM Resorts across US

“Our investigation is ongoing, and we are working diligently to determine the nature and scope of the matter,” the company said Monday.

Workers buff the MGM lion statue outside the MGM Grand on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Gaming machines are out of service Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, after a computer outage at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officials at MGM Resorts International properties nationwide were continuing to recover Monday from a crippling cybersecurity issue that affected credit card transactions and other computerized systems.

The company’s reservation websites were down and people attempting to access them were referred to phone numbers of individual properties.

Checkout lines were normal Monday morning at Bellagio and Mandalay Bay, two of the company’s 10 Las Vegas properties.

“MGM Resorts recently identified a cybersecurity issue affecting some of the company’s systems,” a statement from the company — delivered from a Gmail address because company email is down — said Monday morning.

“Promptly after detecting the issue, we quickly began an investigation with assistance from leading external cybersecurity experts. We also notified law enforcement and took prompt action to protect our systems and data, including shutting down certain systems.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and we are working diligently to determine the nature and scope of the matter.”

Some guests at MGM properties were taking the matter in stride.

“I had to pay for my Starbucks with cash because the systems weren’t working this morning,” said Lilian Calderon, a guest at Mandalay Bay from California. “I think some of the slot machines weren’t working but they’re out there fixing them now.”

MGM did not elaborate on what systems were affected or how the incident may have occurred.

Steve Marko, a Portland, Oregon, resident in Las Vegas for the Pac West conference at the Las Vegas Convention Center, said he was affected by the incident.

“It looks like they have some major problems, and they’re getting worse,” he said while riding northbound on the Las Vegas Monorail to the conference Monday morning.

A woman who did not identify herself said she was trying to get a room upgrade when she checked in at Excalibur, but was told they were unable to fulfill her request because of computer problems.

Others said they were unable to charge expenses to their rooms and were told MGM would bill them by mail.

The Associated Press reported the incident began Sunday and the extent of its effect on reservation systems and casino floors in Las Vegas and states including Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York and Ohio was not immediately known, according to company spokesman Brian Ahern.

A post on the company’s BetMGM website in Nevada acknowledged that some customers were unable to log on.

Properties in Las Vegas include MGM Grand, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Bellagio, Park MGM, Delano, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, Aria and New York-New York.

