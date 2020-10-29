Cromwell on Las Vegas Strip opens Thursday as adults only

The Cromwell, the last Strip resort with its lights still off, is set to reopen to adults only Thursday.

A view of the Cromwell along the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The property is holding an opening event starting at 9:50 a.m.

The boutique property’s hotel and gaming floor will be open seven days a week for those 21 and over, according to a Thursday statement from parent company Caesars Entertainment Inc.

Guests of all ages will be allowed at Cromwell’s restaurant, Giada.

Other amenities will include the restaurant eatwell, which will open for fast-casual service and mobile ordering; Bound Cocktail Lounge; Interlude Casino Lounge; Drai’s Lounge; The Abbey, a high-limit slot area; table games; a fitness center and the Curios retail shop.

The 188-room property will also debut its newly branded William Hill Sports Book. The venue now includes self-service sports betting kiosks and an expanded betting menu with live in-play wagering, according to the statement.

Valet will not be available initially. Self-parking at the resort will be free to hotel guests, Nevada residents and Caesars Rewards loyalty members rated Platinum and above. Beginning Oct. 30, all others will be charged to self park.

The property hasn’t been open to the public in more than seven months. “Love Island,” the CBS dating competition series, took over The Cromwell for its second season this past summer.

After The Cromwell opens, Caesars will have one more Las Vegas property to reopen: Rio, located near the Strip.

