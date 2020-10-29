59°F
Casinos & Gaming

Cromwell on Las Vegas Strip reopens Thursday as adults-only resort

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2020 - 6:33 am
 
Updated October 29, 2020 - 9:50 am

The Cromwell, the last Strip resort with its lights still off, is set to reopen Thursday as adults-only.

Watch live here

The property is holding an opening event at 9:50 a.m.

The boutique property’s hotel and gaming floor will be open seven days a week for those 21 and over, according to a Thursday statement from parent company Caesars Entertainment Inc.

Guests of all ages will be allowed at The Cromwell’s Giada restaurant.

Other amenities will include the restaurant eatwell, which will open for fast-casual service and mobile ordering; Bound Cocktail Lounge; Interlude Casino Lounge; Drai’s Lounge; The Abbey, a high-limit slot area; table games; a fitness center and the Curios retail shop.

The 188-room property will also debut its newly branded William Hill sportsbook. The venue now includes self-service sports betting kiosks and an expanded betting menu with live in-play wagering, according to the statement.

Valet will not be available initially. Self-parking at the resort will be free to hotel guests, Nevada residents and Caesars Rewards loyalty members rated Platinum and above. Beginning Friday, all others will be charged to self-park.

The property hasn’t been open to the public in more than seven months. “Love Island,” the CBS dating competition series, took over The Cromwell for its second season this past summer.

After The Cromwell opens, Caesars will have one more Las Vegas property to reopen: the Rio, located near the Strip.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

