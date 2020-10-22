Cromwell will be final Las Vegas Strip resort to reopen

The Strip is set to reopen its final resort, The Cromwell, as an adults-only property in late October.

The Cromwell on the Strip is seen in 2018. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto)

The Strip is set to reopen its final resort, The Cromwell, as an adults-only property on Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.

The Cromwell’s hotel and gaming floor will be open seven days a week for those 21 and over, according to a Thursday statement from parent company Caesars Entertainment Inc. Guests of all ages will be allowed at the restaurant Giada.

After the property opens next week, Caesars will have one Las Vegas property left to reopen: Rio, located near the Strip.

“Love Island,” the CBS dating competition series, took over The Cromwell for its second season this past summer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

