Cromwell will be final Las Vegas Strip resort to reopen

October 22, 2020 - 3:40 pm
 

The Strip is set to reopen its final resort, The Cromwell, as an adults-only property on Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.

The Cromwell’s hotel and gaming floor will be open seven days a week for those 21 and over, according to a Thursday statement from parent company Caesars Entertainment Inc. Guests of all ages will be allowed at the restaurant Giada.

After the property opens next week, Caesars will have one Las Vegas property left to reopen: Rio, located near the Strip.

“Love Island,” the CBS dating competition series, took over The Cromwell for its second season this past summer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

