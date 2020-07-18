Culinary asks Nevada lawmakers, casinos for more health protection

Saying 22 union members and their families have died of COVID-19 and 352 are hospitalized, Culinary leaders are asking Gov. Sisolak, the Legislature and casinos to do more for them.

Culinary Workers Union Local 226 headquarters in Las Vegas (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Culinary union is calling on Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Nevada Legislature and casino companies to do more to protect casino workers by reducing exposure to the COVID-19 virus in the workplace.

Union officials on Friday said 22 union members or their spouses or dependents have died of COVID-19 since March 1 and that through July 15, 352 members or their families have been hospitalized. The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations for Culinary members and their spouses or dependents has increased more than 800 percent since Sisolak allowed Nevada casinos to reopen on June 4, they said.

The union has asked legislators, currently meeting in a special session in Carson City to consider budget changes to address the financial repercussions to the state brought about by the virus, to support a bill to further enhance health and safety requirements in the workplace.

The health and safety enhancements are similar to those that have been sought by the union since May.

