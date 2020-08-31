Culinary, Bartenders union agreements extend health insurance, recall rights

Union members will have health insurance benefits extended, the Bartenders and Culinary unions announced Monday.

Posters in an employee area at the Bellagio are part of a safety reinforcement campaign by parent company MGM Resorts International. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Culinary and Bartenders union members will have their family health benefits in place until March of next year, even if they are currently laid off or furloughed.

The unions announced the new agreements with MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment Inc. Monday, on the same day that 18,000 MGM Resorts workers were laid off.

“Behind every worker is a family, and we are proud to have partnered with MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment during this difficult time to ensure workers are protected during this pandemic and are not left behind when the economy recovers,” said Geoconda Argüello-Kline, secretary-treasurer for Culinary Local 226.

The new agreement also includes two year recall rights for union workers who were laid off as a result of COVID-19, which means they can return to their same jobs with full seniority as business improves.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.