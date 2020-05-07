Culinary employees urge health guidelines from Gaming Commission — LIVESTREAM

Regulators will consider policies for both nonrestricted licensees, Strip, downtown and locals properties, and restricted licensees, those with 15 or fewer slot machines.

Gambling operations are shut down at OÕSheas on the Strip in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Nevada Gaming Commission will conduct a pair of policy reviews Thursday on guidelines for the reopening of Nevada’s more than 400 casino properties.

Members of the Culinary Union read multiple statements into the record during public comment asking the board to ensure that guidelines for reopening casinos include protocals to ensure the safety of casino workers.

“I am a frontline hotel worker,” said Gladis Blanco, a guest room attendant at Bellagio. “As a guest room attendant, I interact with guests frequently throughout the day. I am scared of touching dirty bedding/towels or trash then getting the virus and infecting my two children.”

Shawn Best, a banquet cook at Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, echoed thoe concerns.

“The health and safety workers and guests has to be a priority,” Best’s statement said. “My coworkers and I are frontline workers and our employer should work with the Culinary Union to ensure that appropriate public health protections are in place to safeguard both workers and casino guests.”

The videoconferenced meeting begins at 10 a.m. It will be streamed live at reviewjournal.com..

The commission will consider policies for nonrestricted licensees that include Strip and downtown resorts and locals casinos as well as those for restricted licensees, those with 15 or fewer slot machines in convenience stores, supermarkets, restaurants and taverns.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.