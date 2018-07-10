Culinary members OK contracts with Stratosphere, Four Seasons

The Culinary union has shifted its attention back to the Strip Tuesday after the successful ratification of two contracts in separate Monday votes.

Culinary union members picket in front of the D Las Vegas on Friday, July 6, 2018, in downtown. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Culinary union has shifted its attention back to the Strip Tuesday after the successful ratification of two contracts in separate Monday votes.

Collective bargaining sessions are planned Tuesday with the Tropicana, operated by regional operator Penn National Gaming of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

The union reported in a tweet late Monday that contract ratification votes at the Stratosphere and at the Four Seasons were approved by union members.

Union officials did not give a vote count or disclose how many people voted on those deals, nor did they provide details of the contract.

Union officials have said the new five-year contracts include “the strongest economic package ever negotiated with the highest wage increases and healthcare and pension benefits for workers.” They’ve said the contract includes new language on worker security, sexual harassment policies, workload, technology and immigration issues.

Previous contracts expired June 1.

About 1,300 workers are affiliated with the union at the Stratosphere and about 480 at the Four Seasons, located on the upper floors of Mandalay Bay.

At the end of the week, union negotiators will return to downtown Las Vegas where collective bargaining sessions are scheduled Friday at Binion’s and the Four Queens.

Double-barrelled informational picket sessions also are scheduled Friday in the morning and afternoon at D Las Vegas downtown.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.