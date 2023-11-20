Culinary members to vote on contracts with Caesars, MGM, Wynn this week

About 40,000 hospitality workers on the Strip will decide whether to accept or reject five-year contracts with some of the state’s largest employers.

Ted Pappageorge, center, Secretary-Treasurer for the Culinary Union, speaks during a caucus with the negotiating committee at the Horseshoe hotel-casino on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Culinary Local 226 members at some of the largest Strip properties will decide on tentative contract agreements with three employers this week.

About 40,000 hospitality workers in Las Vegas will participate in ratification votes for five-year contracts negotiated earlier this month, the union said.

“These were tough negotiations and it took 7 months of hard work, committee meetings, sleepless nights, and worker-led organizing,” Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer of the union said in a news release. “Nothing was promised or guaranteed and thousands of workers who participated in rallies, protests, civil disobedience, picketing, surveys, picket sign making, strike vote, and delegations inside the properties sacrificed to win a better future for themselves and our families. Culinary Union members comprise a majority of Nevada’s middle-class and in these negotiations, we proudly won our fair share of record profits by securing billions for working families in Nevada.”

Contract ratification votes will be held over two sessions, one in the morning and the other in the evening, for each company, the union said. Caesars Entertainment workers will vote Monday, MGM Resorts workers will vote Tuesday and Wynn Resorts workers will vote Wednesday.

The union said it will announce voting results at the end of each day.

Culinary is in negotiations with 24 independent Strip and Downtown Las Vegas casino-resorts for new contracts there. It previously said it could call strike deadlines for the roughly 15,000 workers among those properties.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.