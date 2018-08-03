Culinary reaches agreement with SLS Las Vegas

A tentative agreement was reached late Thursday between Culinary Local 226 and SLS Las Vegas, one of three Strip properties that had been unsigned.

Paul Catha shouts slogans as Culinary Union members picket in front of the D Las Vegas on Friday, July 6, 2018, in downtown. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Culinary union has gotten down to its final five.

A tentative agreement was reached late Thursday between Culinary Local 226 and SLS Las Vegas, one of three Strip properties that had been unsigned. The announcement of the deal, by email and on Twitter, covers 830 workers and came about five hours after the union announced that it had reached agreement with the Downtown Grand.

A ratification vote has yet to be set and terms of the deal were not released.

Three downtown properties and two on the Strip remain without contracts.

With the SLS deal reached, remaining unsigned properties include D Las Vegas, Golden Gate and El Cortez downtown and Treasure Island and Margaritaville at the Flamingo on the Strip affecting about 2,400 workers. The union plans informational pickets Friday morning and afternoon at D Las Vegas, Golden Gate and Margaritaville.

