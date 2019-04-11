Culinary Union concerned about increasing influence of hedge funds

The iconic Caesars Palace fountains turned pink in celebration of Lisa Vanderpump's new cocktail garden. (Caesars Entertainment)

Alber Mora, a baker at Caesars Palace, addresses the state Gaming Control Board in Carson City about the Culinary Union's wariness about the increased influence on policy by hedge funds on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Richard N. Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal @RickVelotta

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2007 file photo, activist investor Carl Icahn speaks at the World Business Forum in New York. Shares of Express Scripts rose in early trading Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, after Icahn ended his short-lived fight to scuttle Cigna’s takeover of the pharmacy benefit manager. Icahn said late Monday that he will no longer try to convince other shareholders to vote against the roughly $52-billion deal later this month. He noted that two prominent shareholder advisory firms support it and that there is significant stockholder overlap between the companies. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

The Culinary Union is wary of hedge fund activist Carl Icahn’s growing influence of Caesars Entertainment Corp. and Corvex Capital founder Keith Meister’s influence of MGM Resorts International.

Four union representatives addressed the state Gaming Control board Wednesday and submitted letters about their concern about the high degree of influence the hedge-fund operatives have with less than 10 percent stock ownership.

The union said Icahn won three board seats at Caesars and effectively gained the right to select the company’s next CEO in March while Meister joined the MGM board in January with 3 percent of its stock.

The union fears hedge funds’ short-term investment goals would result in job cuts and understaffing.

“Workers have lived the consequences of mismanagement of the casino industry by Wall Street firms for more than a decade,” said a letter dated Wednesday by Geoconda Arguello-Kline, secretary-treasurer of UNITE HERE Local 226. “In no company is this more apparent than at Caesars under the control of Apollo (Global Management) and TPG (Capital) following the leveraged buyout in 2008. This buyout left the company with a disastrous level of debt and led to a series of financial engineering maneuvers, culminating in a complicated bankruptcy and spin-off of valuable real estate, from which we will be recovering for years go come.”

Analysts have noted that the company already has among the highest margins on the Strip, indicating further cuts are unlikely.

A Caesars spokesman had no comment on the union presentation.

Apollo and TPG sold off their remaining shares in Caesars in March after being invested in the company for 11 years, setting the stage for Icahn to increase his holdings in the company and dictate appointments of two board seats.

TPG and Apollo completed their nearly $30 billion acquisition of Caesars, then called Harrah’s, in January 2008 as the Strip thrived amid an economic boom.

However, the party would end just a few months later when Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy, unleashing the worst U.S. economic downturn since the 1930s.

The private equity firms loaded Caesars with debt to make their purchase, leaving the casino operator vulnerable when the economy crashed in 2008.

Caesars filed for bankruptcy in 2015 and emerged two years later when the private equity firms agreed to spin off some of the company’s properties into a real estate investment trust owned by the debtors.

TPG and Apollo held about 16 percent of Caesars when the company exited bankruptcy in October 2017.

Alber Mora, a baker at Caesars Palace for 10 years, told the board Wednesday that while he was not laid off, the constant juggling of schedules resulted in some departments being short-handed, affecting daily work schedules.

“I call what is happening now deja vu, because we are simply going down the same road again,” Albers said. “The industry is healthy. We see lots of people in the casinos. There are new open restaurants and business is healthy, but the top decision-makers are not making good choices, instead they want to cut to the root.”

The board, meeting in Carson City and taking comments via closed-circuit communication from Las Vegas, accepted the letters but couldn’t discuss or act on the submittals.

The union and Caesars signed a five-year labor agreement a year ago binding the company to its contract negotiated with the union.

A spokeswoman for MGM Resorts International had no comment on the union presentation. The company sought Meister to join the board, seeking his expertise on hedge-fund practices.

