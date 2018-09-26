Culinary union, Margaritaville casino reach tentative deal

Just three resort property labor agreements remain unsigned after the Culinary union on Tuesday reported that it had reached a tentative deal with the Margaritaville casino at the Flamingo.

The entrance to Margaritaville on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2004. Christine H. Wetzel

Three properties — the Golden Gate and the D downtown and Treasure Island on the Strip — have yet to strike a deal.

A spokeswoman for Culinary Local 226 said a five-year contract covering 200 employees was reached Tuesday with Margaritaville. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed and a ratification vote has yet to be scheduled.

The union called for an informational picket under the Fremont Street Experience canopy Thursday afternoon to call attention to the lack of agreement at Golden Gate and the D.

