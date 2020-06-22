107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

Culinary union: Masks only at tables games not enough for worker safety

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2020 - 11:25 am
 
Updated June 22, 2020 - 2:28 pm

The local culinary union believes casinos’ health and safety protocols fall short of protecting hotel-casino employees across the valley. So far, 17 union members and their family members have passed away due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the union.

On Monday, union leaders and members took part in a video conference discussing the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s health and safety policies, which were updated Wednesday to say Nevada casinos must require players and spectators of most casino table and card games to wear protective face coverings.

According to Culinary Workers Union Local 226, the update is great for dealers, but falls short of protecting other hotel-casino employees and their families. Secretary-treasurer Geoconda Argüello-Kline said the union is ready to take legal action if casinos’ health and safety protocols don’t change soon.

Workers risking their health

Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and Bartenders Union Local 165, affiliates of Unite Here, represent roughly 60,000 workers in Las Vegas and Reno.

Argüello-Kline said the control board can do more to protect these workers, and is asking the board to review its policies.

The union wants properties to check the temperature of all guests and patrons; require all guests and patrons wear masks when in public areas; require a deep-cleaning of guest rooms daily; mandate the testing of all employees for COVID-19 before they return to work, and test regularly afterward; enforce social distancing; and provide appropriate personal protective equipment to workers.

Various casinos have already taken these steps. Some casinos screen all people’s temperatures upon entry, for example.

But other policies are not required by the state or Gaming Control Board, and have not been implemented by any Las Vegas operators, such as a rule mandating masks among all guests and patrons in public areas.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention, a cloth face covering may keep the wearer from spreading COVID-19 to others.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said Friday that he’s considering an enhanced mask policy in Nevada, but no action had been taken as of Monday afternoon. Other states have stricter mask policies, including California, where masks are required when out in public in an indoor setting.

On Monday,

Argüello-Kline questioned why Nevada hasn’t implemented policies similar to California’s.

“We know you have a responsibility with the employers. We know you have a responsibility with the economy. We want the economy to do better,” she said. “The workers, they want to work, but they want to work (and be) safe. They don’t want to work and risk their life, and risk getting sick.”

She pointed to recent COVID-19 case numbers within the state, which have seen an uptick since casino reopenings.

Nevada’s infection rate — a barometer of the trend of the outbreak — had been steadily declining for more than two months before turning upward late last week, when the state began reporting a surge in new cases. As of Monday, the rate stood at 5.55 percent, up from a low of 5.20 percent on Wednesday.

“We have a pandemic crisis,” Argüello-Kline said. “We need to change (these policies) … to move faster.”

Argüello-Kline said the union will follow legal measures and submit a grievance if the state or control board don’t make changes on its own accord.

Employee concerns

Union members in Monday’s meeting said they fear for their health and safety at work, and worry that their employers aren’t doing enough to protect staff.

Diana Thomas, a guest room attendant at Flamingo, said she would feel safer at work if guests and patrons were required to wear masks. She also wants all of her coworkers to be tested for COVID-19 before they return to work.

Thomas’ biggest concern is bringing the virus back home to her 21-year-old asthmatic son.

“I would feel so bad if my son gets sick,” she said. “We just need to be safe, period.”

Caesars Entertainment Corp., which owns the Flamingo, will continue to comply with directives from the state, according to spokesman Richard Broome. He added that employees who have personal or family medical issues that impair their ability to feel comfortable at work should come forward.

“We will work with them,” he said. “Together we would explore a number of options, including a personal leave of absence, to help the employee feel comfortable with their situation.”

Yolanda Scott, a coffee shop food server at Treasure Island, also said she worries about bringing the virus back to family members, especially those with underlying health conditions.

“I’m a frontline worker and I want to be protected. All employees deserve to be protected,” she said. “Guests are not wearing masks. … That concerns me, because I don’t feel safe.”

Florence Lee, a bartender at MGM Grand’s pool, believes MGM Resorts International and other operators should have mandatory and regular testing for all employees to keep staff safe.

“Las Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world. It’s great that our tourists are coming back already, but our workers have to be safe and deserve to be safe,” she said. “Please, wear your mask and social distance for us.”

She also believes more employees need to be brought back to work.

“Everyone’s been overworked,” she said. “For the safety guidelines and sanitation we need, we need those extra coworkers and staff.”

Spokespeople from MGM, Treasure Island, Wynn Resorts Ltd., Boyd Gaming Corp. and Station Casinos did not immediately return a request for comment.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Bellagio’s plexiglass not in cards for all poker rooms
Bellagio’s plexiglass not in cards for all poker rooms
2
Circa to be 1st new hotel-casino to open since Lucky Dragon
Circa to be 1st new hotel-casino to open since Lucky Dragon
3
$10K reward offered for arrests in Las Vegas slaying
$10K reward offered for arrests in Las Vegas slaying
4
Want to see Las Vegas police body-cam footage? You’ll soon pay $280 per hour
Want to see Las Vegas police body-cam footage? You’ll soon pay $280 per hour
5
CARTOON: Erasing history
CARTOON: Erasing history
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Bellagio poker room reopens with approval to host six-handed games - Video
The installation of plexiglass dividers between the players gave the Bellagio an edge over the other poker rooms open in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Westgate reopens after coronavirus shutdown - Video
Jay Kornegay, vice president of Westgate Sportsbook, talks about the reopening of the casino on Thursday, June 18. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Final beam of Circa resort tower moved into place - Video
A crane whisked the final beam in the construction of downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort property into place Friday morning, June 19, and crews paused momentarily, then continued working to ensure the casino's Oct. 28 opening. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paris Las Vegas reopens - Video
The Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino reopened its doors on June 18 after the statewide shutdown in response to COVID-19. (Mackenzie Behm/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Masks required at casino table games in Nevada - Video
The state Gaming Control Board has ordered Nevada casinos to require players and spectators of most casino table and card games to wear protective face coverings.
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa to open in October - Video
Circa resort-casino’s first five floors are set to open Oct. 28, according to CEO and developer Derek Stevens. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas movie theaters set July reopening date - Video
Las Vegas movie theater reopenings will start Regal, the valley’s largest exhibitor, announced Tuesday that it will reopen its theaters starting July 10, albeit in a modified fashion. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Contractors say they’re owed $36M for work done at Drew Las Vegas - Video
Three months after coronavirus turmoil shut off construction of the Drew Las Vegas, contractors have levied claims for more than $36 million in unpaid bills. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Contractors say they’re owed $36M for work done at Drew Las Vegas
Three months after coronavirus turmoil shut off construction of the Drew Las Vegas, contractors have levied claims for more than $36 million in unpaid bills. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Many Las Vegas guests ignoring COVID-19 protocols
Casinos are putting safety first but many Las Vegas guests are not socially distancing.
As Las Vegas casinos reopen, not every employee is convinced it's safe to go back.
As Las Vegas casinos reopen, some employees aren't convinced it's safe to go back.
1.54M Americans filed for unemployment last week - Video
The U.S. Labor Department released the unemployment numbers on Thursday, June 11. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1.54 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week
1.54 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week. The U.S. Labor Department released the unemployment numbers on Thursday. The number of jobless claims was just below economists' predictions of 1.55 million claims. 1.897 million Americans applied for unemployment insurance the previous week. More than 44 million Americans have filed jobless claims in the past three months. Continuing claims nearly topped 21 million. The numbers follow the May jobs report, which revealed that more than two million jobs were added to the U.S. economy in May. Initial jobless claims continued the gradual downward trend. But it is still hard to square the claims figures with the much more upbeat news on the labor market from May’s Employment Report, Capital Economics, via Yahoo Finance
Visitors return to Las Vegas
Guests returned to Las Vegas casinos throughout the weekend. Casinos reopened on Thursday after being closed for 78 days because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Sisolak tours casino property after reopening - Video
Gov. Steve Sisolak and Sandra Morgan, chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, participated in a tour of the Wynn Las Vegas hotel-casino where they share their first thoughts on casinos reopening. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Treasure Island reboots operations after coronavirus shutdown - Video
When casinos shut down, not only were tourists unseen on the Las Vegas Strip, but jobs were temporarily lost. Treasure Island took the months off to remodel and fix the property, adjusting the casino for COVID-19 norms. Now that they’re open again, management is slowly hiring back staff as guests return. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Casinos Reopen Thursday - Video
Casinos on the Strip welcomed guests for the first time since March 17, when Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered them closed them due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Electronic Marquees above the Las Vegas Strip: Welcome Back
Electronic marquees above the Las Vegas Strip display a message "Welcome Back." After 78 days without gambling Las Vegas casinos begin to reopen, ushering in gusts eager to try their luck. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas-Review Journal) @bizutesfaye
After 78 days without gambling Las Vegas casinos begin to reopen
A look at Las Vegas openings downtown and on The Strip after 78 days of closure due to the pandemic.
Guests and employees talk about Bellagio reopen
The MGM CEO and Bellagio employees and guests giving their thoughts on the resort's reopening. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Las Vegas lights up at midnight - Video
Downtown Las Vegas casinos reopened to the public at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. Just before that, the Viva Vision screen at the Fremont Street Experience popped off with digital fireworks for the crowd below. For a moment, it felt as if Las Vegas had never shut down.
The Orleans poker room opens
Poker room manager Garrett Okahara talks about the first day of reopening at The Orleans hotel-casino, safety, and the high turnout of players so far in the day on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Caesars Palace reopens with health and safety protocols in place
Sean McBurney, General Manager of Caesars Palace, talks about health and safety precautions the casino is taking for guests and employees.
Wayne Newton helps reopen Caesars Palace - Video
Las Vegas legend Wayne Newton, alongside Caesar and Cleopatra, helped welcome guests back to Caesars Palace.
Acting CEO of MGM says Strip reopening has been "amazing" - Video
Acting CEO of MGM Resorts International Bill Hornbuckle says the reopening of the Las Vegas has been "amazing."
Bellagio opens to guests - Video
Bellagio reopened its doors Thursday morning following the 78-day shutdown. Acting MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle greeted the first guests as they walked through the doors.
The D Las Vegas welcomes back guests - Video
After a 78-day shutdown, the D Las Vegas opened its doors at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
Bellagio Fountains back in action - Video
The Fountains of Bellagio show returned after a 78-day hiatus.
Downtown Las Vegas casinos reopen - VIDEO
Las Vegas casinos reopened for gaming at 12:01 am. Thursday, ushering in guests eager to try their luck 78 days after resorts were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Le'Andre Fox and Reed Redmond/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium lanai doors open revealing Al Davis Memorial Torch
On Wednesday Allegiant Stadium opened its massive lanai doors revealing the 85-foot-tall Al Davis Memorial Torch and a peek inside the $2 billion, 65,000 fan capacity indoor stadium.
THE LATEST
Read More