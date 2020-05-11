Culinary union planning Las Vegas Strip car caravan

The Culinary union is planning a car caravan demonstration Tuesday on the Las Vegas Strip to call attention to its push for the public disclosure of casino reopening plans.

The Strip is completely empty on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Demonstration organizers plan to stage at the union’s headquarters near Las Vegas Boulevard and Main Street and drive the length of Las Vegas Boulevard about 5 p.m.

The union offered no estimates on how many vehicles would participate in the demonstration.

“Nevada has a chance to be a leader in the hospitality industry,” said Geoconda Argüello-Kline, secretary-treasurer for the union. “If casino companies will not release their plans and be transparent before reopening, how can customers and workers know they will be safe?”

The union has asked that casino companies post their safety guidelines and reopening plans on their respective websites. It has also asked Nevada gaming regulators to disclose reopening plans.

The state Gaming Control Board is requiring licensees to submit reopening plans to it at least seven days in advance of reopening. Control Board Chairwoman Sandra Morgan has said, by statute, communications between licensees and the board are to be kept confidential.

The union has asked Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick to call on the Nevada Gaming Commission to adopt the union’s safety standards, which include detailed prevention, protection, enhanced cleaning and enforcement requirements. Last week, the Gaming Commission did not consider the Culinary union’s request.

