Culinary union rallies in Las Vegas against rising tip taxes

Culinary and bartender union members say the IRS increased its assumption of how much workers earn in tips. For many, it cuts deep into their take-home pay.

Hundreds of culinary and bartenders union members rally outside of the Foley Federal Building in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, March 24, 2022, to call for the Internal Revenue Service to lower a tax method for tipped workers. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Diana Valles, president of the Culinary Workers Union Local 226, speaks to hundreds of culinary and bartenders union members, Thursday, March 24, 2022, during a rally outside of the Foley Federal Building in downtown Las Vegas, to call for the Internal Revenue Service to lower a tax method for tipped workers. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Adalia Luna, 5, holds a sign, Thursday, March 24, 2022, as hundreds of culinary and bartenders union members rally to call for the Internal Revenue Service to lower a tax method for tipped workers outside of the Foley Federal Building in downtown Las Vegas. Luna attends the rally with her grandmother Lila Hernandez, left, a cook helper at Boulder Station hotel-casino. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Nanivanh Phongsavath, left, holds a sign in support of her husband Mike, a bartender at Luxor, and other culinary and bartenders union members during a rally, Thursday, March 24, 2022, outside of the Foley Federal Building in downtown Las Vegas, to call for the Internal Revenue Service to lower a tax method for tipped workers. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Adalia Luna, 5, holds a sign, Thursday, March 24, 2022, as hundreds of culinary and bartenders union members rally to call for the Internal Revenue Service to lower a tax method for tipped workers outside of the Foley Federal Building in downtown Las Vegas. Luna attends the rally with her grandmother Lila Hernandez, behind Luna, a cook helper at Boulder Station hotel-casino. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Jose Rivera, a union organizer, shouts slogans, Thursday, March 24, 2022, as hundreds of culinary and bartenders union rally to call for the Internal Revenue Service to lower a tax method for tipped workers outside of the Foley Federal Building in downtown Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Jose Rivera, a union organizer, shouts slogans, Thursday, March 24, 2022, as hundreds of culinary and bartenders union rally to call for the Internal Revenue Service to lower a tax method for tipped workers outside of the Foley Federal Building in downtown Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Local culinary and bartender union workers rallied outside the Foley Federal Building in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday to call for the Internal Revenue Service to lower a tax method for tipped workers that they say had been unfairly hiked without coordinating with organized labor.

The IRS lowered the tip allocation rate — which estimates how much a tipped employee typically makes in a shift, and therefore at what rate they should be taxed — in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. But it once again raised the rates at the beginning of 2022, in some cases higher than pre-pandemic levels, the unions said.

“These are good jobs,” Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer of the Culinary Union Local 226, said. “These people are making a decent living, but these are average working class jobs that the IRS is going after them instead of going after the biggest corporations and billionaires out there.”

The IRS had not responded to a request for comment by publication time.

Tip allocation rates vary by property, position and venue inside a resort. The IRS recommends that employers determine allocated tips based on factors like reported tip income, a percentage of gross receipts or other factors. The hikes, union workers say, can lead to a deep cut to take-home pay and even zero-balanced paycheck for some.

Julie Wolfe, a cocktail server at Boulder Station, said her new allocation rate is $24 hourly.

“If I make $130 a day, guess what? I’m still taxed on $196,” Wolfe, who has worked at the Boulder Highway casino for 21 years, said. “They’re not coming in here to visit like they used to, so it’s a big dip. (The IRS is) not hearing this, we’re not getting our voice out there. We’re here to say to the IRS, ‘We need you to sit down with us.’”

Several servers at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Harrah’s were at the downtown Las Vegas rally because their tip allocation rate had risen from about $32 to $119 hourly, they said. It’s an overestimation of what they usually make in a shift and doesn’t account for working at non-peak hours of the day, a removal of automatic gratuity for large parties, pooled tips with other restaurant staff and increasingly frequent stiffed tips from customers.

“There’s no way we make that much money. It’s like, beyond our best day,” Jennifer O’Donnell said.

Rallygoers said it’s especially painful because inflation, high gas prices and housing costs have stretched paychecks even thinner. Resort-casinos, however, boast about a rapid comeback through record gaming winnings.

“Then, they brag every month. ‘Oh, we made over a million dollars,’” Darcel DeSchambeau, a server at Ruth’s Chris, said. “Well, we’re getting zero.”

The unions are seeking a bargaining meeting or other opportunity to meet with the IRS and industry leaders, Pappageorge said. Nevada Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both Democrats, sent a letter on March 2 to the IRS to request a meeting with the Culinary Union and for clarity on how the rate changes were determined and announced.

“What we want out of that is to toss out these new rates and go back to some kind of reduction,” Pappageorge said. “We know that maybe there needs to be less reduction, but we’re still in this pandemic and economically, Vegas, we’re still struggling. So we need to have some kind of relief.”

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.