Culinary union reaches deal with D Las Vegas, Golden Gate

Culinary union members picket in front of the D Las Vegas on Friday, July 6, 2018, in downtown. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Culinary union took another step toward concluding contract negotiations with Southern Nevada’s casino industry by reaching a tentative deal with two downtown Las Vegas properties.

A spokeswoman for Culinary Local 226 said five-year contracts covering 400 employees were reached late Friday with management of D Las Vegas and the Golden Gate. Terms of the agreements were not disclosed and ratification votes have yet to be scheduled.

Once the agreements with those two properties are wrapped up, the union will have established contracts with every property it had set out to complete.

The union began negotiating contracts early this year and reached its first settlements with Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International properties in June. Through late spring, summer and early fall, a total of 33 properties struck union deals.

The union has not disclosed terms of their agreements, but have said they are “the strongest economic package ever negotiated with the highest wage increases and health care and pension benefits for workers.” Agreements also have included assurances for worker security regarding sexual harassment, workloads, technology, and immigration.

