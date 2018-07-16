Culinary union reaches deals with 3 more Las Vegas hotels

Three more tentative agreements have been reached by the Culinary union with Las Vegas hotels over the weekend.

Culinary union members picket in front of the D Las Vegas in downtown on Friday, July 6, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Westgate in Las Vegas (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Fremont and the canopy of the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Boyd Gaming's Main Street Station in downtown Las Vegas. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three more tentative agreements have been reached by the Culinary union with Las Vegas hotels over the weekend.

A Culinary Workers Union Local 226 spokeswoman reported late Friday that terms have been reached with the Westgate and on Saturday, it was announced that agreements were struck at the Fremont and Main Street Station in downtown Las Vegas.

Ratification votes by the employees at each hotel have yet to be scheduled.

All three are five-year contracts that update existing deals that expired June 1.

The Westgate deal covers about 1,300 employees at the 3,261-room property that once was the largest in the world. The union conducted an informational picket in front of the hotel in 111-degree heat on July 6.

The agreement for the Fremont and Main Street Station properties cover about 755 workers. The two downtown properties are operated by Boyd Gaming Corp.

The union did not provide specifics about the contracts, but have said on previous agreements that they include “the strongest economic package ever negotiated with the highest wage increases and health care and pension benefits for workers.” They’ve said the contract includes new language on worker security, sexual harassment policies, workload, technology and immigration issues.

With negotiations concluded on those three contracts, there are now 10 properties covering 6,100 workers still unsigned.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.