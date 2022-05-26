Culinary union, Resorts World reach agreement on 3-year contract

After collective bargaining talks that began in December, more than 2,000 employees now have Culinary contracts at the Strip resort.

Representatives of working groups at Resorts World Las Vegas and the Culinary union on Tuesday reached agreement on a three-year union contract.

Union officers said Wednesday that the resort’s first contract was overwhelmingly ratified by workers Friday after negotiating teams reached a tentative agreement on May 17.

The deal takes effect June 1 and runs through May 31, 2025.

Details of contract terms were not disclosed.

Union officials said the contract at Resorts World contains standard union features health care benefits, wage increases, owners and successorship, access to the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, the Culinary and Bartenders Housing Fund, Culinary & Bartenders Legal Service Fund, and language on worker security regarding sexual harassment, workload, technology and immigration.

Negotiations began Dec. 15, about six months after the 3,500-room Strip resort opened on June 24.

“The Culinary union applauds Resorts World Las Vegas for committing to a card-check neutrality agreement early on — which showed the city and employees that the company respected workers’ right to choose whether to form a union — and for agreeing to a strong union contract that protects workers by providing fair wages, job security and the best health care benefits in Nevada,” Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer of the union and the contract’s lead negotiator, said in a statement announcing the deal.

Resorts World also issued a statement.

“Resorts World Las Vegas prides itself on providing our guests with remarkable experiences, and that begins with our team members,” said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas. “We appreciate the Culinary and Bartenders Unions’ work with us these past months and are happy to announce a final agreement that recognizes the value of our employees and their contributions to the property.”

The union did not specify how many affirmative votes were cast, but said 99 percent of “hundreds of votes” approved the deal in place for around 2,000 guest room attendants, cocktail and food servers, porters, bellmen, cooks, bartenders, laundry and kitchen workers.

The union has agreements at most of Southern Nevada’s resorts.

Resorts World is owned and operated by the Malaysia-based Genting Group and has resort operations worldwide.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.