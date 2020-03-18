Culinary Union seeks ‘bailout for American worker’ following closures

Representatives of the 300,000-member union scheduled a news conference Wednesday to call for decisive action in the wake of casino and business closures.

Server Brenda Guerrero shucks oysters at Oyster Bar at Palace Station hotel-casino on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DavidGuzman1985

UNITE HERE union leaders nationwide on Wednesday called for industry and congressional leaders to “act decisively” with assistance following the unprecedented closure of hospitality businesses as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

“What we’re asking for is a bailout for the American worker, not just a bailout for American industry,” said UNITE HERE International President D. Taylor.

Geoconda Argüello-Kline, of Las Vegas’s Culinary Union 226, added, “We need the American worker to be the top priority.”

Union leaders from across the country addressed the development of a comprehensive stimulus package Wednesday in a conference call to assist workers idled by closures, cancellations and shutdowns that have put an estimated 70 percent of the union’s 300,000 members nationwide out of work.

“The gaming industry is completely shut down,” said Argüello-Kline, secretary-treasurer of the Culinary union. “That is the heart of Las Vegas.”

Argüello-Kline called for “sick day pay,” “quarantine pay” and a more accessible unemployment system that addresses language barriers.

The state’s casinos were shut down at midnight by order of Gov. Steve Sisolak Tuesday and all nonessential businesses were ordered closed by noon Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.