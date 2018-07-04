Culinary union to picket D Las Vegas, Westgate on Friday

Representatives of the Culinary union say they’ll picket downtown and at an off-Strip casino Friday to call attention to stalled contract talks.

Culinary Union organizer Mark Noonkester makes strike picket signs at the newly opened “Strike HQ” at the intersection of Wyoming Avenue and Fairfield Avenue in Las Vegas, Friday, June 1, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The action comes as Las Vegas prepares for an influx of visitors during the Fourth of July holiday. An estimated 300,000 people are expected to be in Southern Nevada through Sunday.

Representatives of Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and Bartenders Local 165 say they’ll stage informational pickets at D Las Vegas from 9:30 to 11 a.m., and at Westgate from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

The picket lines will come days after the union’s Monday announcement of a tentative contract agreement with Plaza in downtown Las Vegas. About 300 workers are under the Plaza contract. No date has been set for a ratification vote.

The union did not release details of the Plaza contract, but indicated the agreement provided higher pay and greater job security for workers.

A ratification vote is scheduled Monday on the tentative agreement the union struck with the Stratosphere June 27 on behalf of 1,300 workers.

About 8,000 employees at 13 properties are working despite contracts expiring June 1.

