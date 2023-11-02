Culinary union to set strike deadline for Strip workers

Workers would walk out of multiple properties if a deal isn’t reached by the deadline, which is expected to be days before the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Culinary Local 226 members are arrested as they block traffic during a rally along Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Hospitality workers in Culinary Local 226 said they will announce a strike deadline on Thursday, setting a date for 35,000 Strip employees to walk out of work if a new five-year contract agreement is not reached.

The date — expected to be days before the city hosts the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, when more than 100,000 visitors are projected to descend on the Strip — sets a formal deadline for workers and employers to make a deal. The union said it will announce the date at noon Thursday.

Contracts expired at MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts in September after months of extensions. The union held a strike authorization vote in which 95 percent of members supported a strike, if necessary. About 35,000 members are working under expired contracts and would be the first to go on strike if a deal is not reached, the union said.

Strike deadlines at other resort operators could still be called if a deal is not reached, the union previously said.

Culinary members have been ramping up the public pressure on employers in recent weeks with an informational picket line and by blocking traffic on the center Strip.

Negotiators have met all the while and some progress was made on wage increases, the union and some operators previously said. But other major union concerns — like increased deployment of job-replacing technology, on-the-job safety, daily room cleanings and adjustments to the no-strike clause at nonunion restaurants — haven’t been addressed to the union’s satisfaction.

The union represents housekeepers, cocktail and food servers, porters, bellmen, cooks, bartenders, laundry and kitchen workers.

The last time Culinary held a citywide walkout was in 1984, when 17,000 union members from 32 Strip resorts struck alongside several other unions. The last property-specific strike began in 1991 at the now-shuttered Frontier.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.