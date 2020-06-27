Culinary Union to sue ‘major Las Vegas Strip casino companies’

The Culinary Union plans to file a lawsuit on Monday against “major Las Vegas Strip casino companies,” alleging that casinos have not adequately protected workers from the coronavirus.

Culinary Workers Union Local 226 headquarters in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The union, which represents about 60,000 workers in Las Vegas and Reno, announced the upcoming lawsuit in a statement Saturday morning. It states that the upcoming suit is for injunctive relief under the Labor-Management Relations Act, “based on hazardous working conditions that workers face” during the pandemic.

In the statement, the union said “the current rules and procedures in place for responding to workers contracting COVID-19 have been wholly and dangerously inadequate.”

The suit focuses on what the union said is the companies’ failures to “properly warn workers, disinfect and quarantine when a worker or their co-worker tests positive for COVID-19.”

The statement did not specify which companies the suit will be filed against. The union said it plans to hold a virtual news conference on Monday morning regarding the lawsuit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

