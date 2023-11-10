Culinary, Wynn Resorts announce tentative deal, avoiding strike on Strip

The deal averts a strike of the company’s roughly 5,000 union members just before the area hosts the inaugural Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Culinary union members sit in the middle of Las Vegas Boulevard, blocking traffic, during a rally that brought out thousands on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Culinary Workers Union Local 226 said that 75 members were prepared to be arrested for “civil disobedience” as they fight for a new contract. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Members of Culinary Local 226, including Bellagio environmental services employee Ahryn Lewis, left, picket in front of Paris Las Vegas on the Strip Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. While the “informational picket lines” are not a work stoppage, Culinary union officials asked the public to not cross any picket lines. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Members of Culinary Local 226 picket in front of Paris Las Vegas on the Strip Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. While the “informational picket lines” are not a work stoppage, Culinary union officials asked the public to not cross any picket lines. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Hospitality workers in Culinary Local 226 have reached a tentative contract agreement at Strip properties operated by Wynn Resorts, union officials said on Friday, joining two other major employers in reaching a deal and averting what could have been the largest hospitality strike in U.S. history.

BREAKING: Less than 3 hours before the strike deadline, Culinary Union is pleased to announce a Tentative Agreement for a new 5-year contract has been reached w/@WynnLasVegas for approximately 5,000 hospitality workers in Las Vegas. Statement forthcoming. #OneJobShouldBeEnough pic.twitter.com/JX7Che7Hid — Culinary Union (@Culinary226) November 10, 2023

About 35,000 union members at Wynn, MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment threatened to walk off the job by 5 a.m. Friday if there was no resolution on the five-year contract — less than a week before the area hosts the inaugural Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. The international motorsport event runs from Nov. 16 to 18 and is projected to bring more than 100,000 daily visitors to the market.

But the strike deadline succeeded in putting pressure on the three largest Strip employers to reach a deal. MGM Resorts and Caesars reached their own tentative contract agreements with Culinary earlier this week, which are expected to have similar terms.

Wynn Resorts operates Wynn and Encore on the Strip and has about 5,000 union members.

The agreements come after about seven months of negotiations. Contracts were set to expire on June 1, but were extended to deal with the complexity of the contracts, both operators and the union previously said. But extensions ended in September and the union began to publicly call on companies to agree to a contract while taking steps toward a strike.

Top union negotiators said they were pushing for “the largest wage increases ever negotiated” in the union’s history in the new contract. They also negotiated over improvements in workload reduction, on-the-job safety, strengthening protections from job-replacing technology and extended recall rights.

The three deals are largely seen as setting a standard for other Strip properties run by independent operators. The union said 24 other casino-resort companies on the Strip and in Downtown Las Vegas are still working under contract extensions. Culinary has said it could call other strike deadlines.

