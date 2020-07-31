D Las Vegas pulls back on dress code banning some tattoos
The D Las Vegas has rescinded a new dress code policy that barred people with face and neck tattoos from entering the downtown hotel-casino.
A video posted to Instagram by an account using the name Ryan Dannettelle showed a man with a D Las Vegas mask explaining the new dress code. The video had more than 13,300 views as of Thursday night.
Some wild times we’re living in. I would’ve never thought being in @vegas one of the biggest tourist attractions people travel all over the world to go to and I would be denied access to a casino because I have tattoos on my neck. Tattoos being more mainstream than ever, you’re really going to enforce such a thing? But hey if these are someone’s rules, fine. I was being super respectful even though I felt like I was being talked down too. So how did all this happen? I was following our ladies in @thedlasvegas when I was stopped and pulled to the side. I was told I could not enter because I have tattoos from the neck up. I laughed and seriously thought they were joking until he gave me his whole dress code speech. While the ladies were inside waiting and confused on what was going on, their hotel bouncers/security were trying to take photos of their IDs to remember where they lived because of how beautiful they look. Keep in mind their “upper extremities” were exposed and they never denied them access. Instead they showered them with creepy sexual comments and stated they wanted to take them home. It was a good thing they never brought this to my attention until we walked way down the street because they knew I would’ve really made a problem. With @vegasbikefest coming up, just wanted to let all the homies know who’re covered in art that you might not want to book a room at @thedlasvegas unless you’re cool with getting profiled and having your ladies sexually harassed. Anyways to The D hotel and casino, good luck with all that dress code stuff and FUCK YOU! #babyboomerrules #thedhotel #lasvegas
The account user did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
According to the employee, the property’s new dress code had been in place Friday and Saturday nights and banned more than just certain tattoos.
“If you’re a lady, and you’re exposing a little bit too much (of) your upper extremities, we can’t let them in either,” the employee said. “You know, I understand how you feel. It’s a company policy that we just implemented, and it’s part of the dress code. … It doesn’t matter your race, your ethnicity, your gender.”
D Las Vegas spokeswoman Angela Ciciriello said the property had implemented several strict door policies upon reopening, including a more restrictive dress code.
“In evaluating our policy, we determined that limiting face and neck tattoos was overreaching and we have since rectified,” she said.
The property has also implemented ID scanning, extra police officers on property and temperature scanning since reopening.
