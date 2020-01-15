Daily fantasy sports provider DraftKings opens Las Vegas office

DraftKings hasn’t disclosed if or how it plans to enter the Nevada sports gambling market, but it took its first step Wednesday by opening a Las Vegas office.

Daily fantasy sports contest provider DraftKings has opened an office in Las Vegas. (Charles Krupa/AP, File)

Boston-based daily fantasy sports contest provider DraftKings has opened an office in Las Vegas.

President and co-founder Matt Kalish and DraftKings race and sports director Johnny Avello welcomed guests to the office at Town Square Wednesday.

Avello, a longtime sportsbook director at Wynn Las Vegas, joined DraftKings in October 2018.

DraftKings doesn’t operate in Nevada and it’s unclear how the company would enter the local market, but Kalish and Avello were scheduled to meet with reporters later Wednesday.

The state Gaming Control Board, acting on an opinion issued by former Attorney General Adam Laxalt in 2015, determined that daily fantasy sports contests are a form of gambling and regulators said that required DraftKings and its smaller rival, FanDuel, to be licensed to operate sports pools in the state. Representatives of both companies unsuccessfully tried to convince the Nevada Gaming Policy Committee to recommend establishing a special fantasy sports license to the Nevada Legislature.

Since then, DraftKings announced a multistate partnership with Caesars Entertainment Corp. last February. Under terms of that agreement, Caesars is offering DraftKings market access for its online gaming products, subject to passage of applicable laws and the parties securing applicable gaming licenses.

Caesars has an exclusive marketing agreement with the National Football League, which has endorsed fantasy sports as a skill game and not gambling.

When New Jersey adopted sports wagering in 2018, DraftKings introduced the mobile DraftKings Sportsbook and became the market leader in its first months of operation as the state’s first mobile provider. By December 2019, FanDuel had surpassed DraftKings by gross gaming revenue.

DraftKings’ partnership with Caesars could result in new growth in the months ahead with Caesars on the verge of merging with Reno-based Eldorado Resorts Inc. Once the companies combine in a proposed $17.3 billion deal that already has been approved by shareholders of both companies, the new Caesars would operate nearly 60 properties in 18 states, many of them that allow sports wagering. Regulatory approval is still required from the Federal Trade Commission and several state gaming regulators.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of this year.

