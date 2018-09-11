Dealer pleads guilty to helping players cheat at Maryland MGM casino

A man who worked as a baccarat dealer at a Maryland casino has pleaded guilty to helping players cheat the casino out of just over $1 million in exchange for a share of the proceeds.

Ming Zhang, of Alexandria, Virginia, faces a maximum of five years in prison following his guilty plea on Tuesday in federal court. He was charged Thursday with conspiring to transport stolen funds.

A court filing says Zhang exposed part of a baccarat deck to a player who photographed the unshuffled cards before that player and others placed large bets on hands last September.

A Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency spokeswoman says Zhang worked for MGM National Harbor. The casino didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Zhang’s sentencing is set for Jan. 31.