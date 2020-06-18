Delano Las Vegas to reopen doors with Mandalay Bay on July 1

The 43-story, 1,118-suite hotel, the closest one to soon-to-open Allegiant Stadium, will reopen on the same day as Mandalay Bay and just behind neighboring Luxor.

The Delano Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Delano Las Vegas — the 1,118-suite, 43-story nongaming hotel adjacent to Mandalay Bay — will reopen its doors July 1, representatives of operator MGM Resorts International said Thursday.

Four MGM properties have already opened after being closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Delano will open the same day as Mandalay Bay and Aria, just behind Luxor, which is scheduled to reopen June 25.

Bellagio, the MGM Grand, New York-New York and Excalibur already have opened. The only MGM Las Vegas properties in the portfolio that haven’t opened and have no scheduled reopening dates are The Mirage, Park MGM and its NoMad rooms and the nongaming Vdara at CityCenter, near Aria.

“We are pleased to bring more employees back to work,” said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts’ acting president and CEO. “As we continue monitoring business demand, and with safety at the forefront of our planning, we are able to open additional resorts and build our workforce, which is so critically important to our community.”

Delano, the closest hotel to the soon-to-open Allegiant Stadium, has no casino floor, but guests frequently gamble at the casinos at Mandalay Bay and Luxor.

Delano customers will see several signs of health and safety measures implemented by the company. MGM adopted a seven-point plan for all its properties that include social distancing requirements, protective facial coverings for all employees, screening and temperature checks, stand-alone hand-washing stations and enhanced cleaning procedures for guest rooms and public spaces based on CDC guidance, and electrostatic sprayers used in public spaces so that disinfectant is applied efficiently.

