Demolition of downtown Las Vegas Club continues — PHOTOS

The demolition of the Las Vegas Club continues in downtown Las Vegas on Friday. The property was purchased by Derek and Greg Stevens in 2015.

Pedestrians pass by as the demolition of the Las Vegas Club continues in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. The property was purchased by Derek and Greg Stevens in 2015. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The demolition of the Las Vegas Club continues in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. The property was purchased by Derek and Greg Stevens in 2015. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The demolition of the Las Vegas Club continues in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. The property was purchased by Derek and Greg Stevens in 2015. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The demolition of the Las Vegas Club continues in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. The property was purchased by Derek and Greg Stevens in 2015. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A construction worker is dwarfed by heavy equipment as the demolition of the Las Vegas Club continues in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. The property was purchased by Derek and Greg Stevens in 2015. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

People watch the demolition of the Las Vegas Club continue in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. The property was purchased by Derek and Greg Stevens in 2015. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

People watch the demolition of the Las Vegas Club continue in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. The property was purchased by Derek and Greg Stevens in 2015. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A crane rises in the sky as the demolition of the Las Vegas Club continues in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. The property was purchased by Derek and Greg Stevens in 2015. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Water is sprayed as the demolition of the Las Vegas Club continues in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. The property was purchased by Derek and Greg Stevens in 2015. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Pedestrians pass by as the demolition of the Las Vegas Club continues in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. The property was purchased by Derek and Greg Stevens in 2015. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The demolition of the Las Vegas Club continues in downtown Las Vegas on Friday. The property was purchased by Derek and Greg Stevens in 2015.

An entire city block is being demolished to make way for a new resort. No definitive plans for the new resort have been announced.

In an interview earlier this year, Derek Stevens said it is virtually assured there will be more rooms when the project is completed than there were when the Las Vegas Club closed.

The historic downtown property opened in 1930, a year before casino gambling was first legalized in Nevada. When it closed for good on Aug. 20, 2015, the Las Vegas Club had 410 rooms.