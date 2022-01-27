42°F
Despite December’s reputation, record gaming wins continue

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2022 - 7:38 am
 
In this Dec. 31, 2021, file photo, ,New Year’s Eve crowds walk the Strip in Las Vegas.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Las Vegas Las Vegas Strip facing north about the Tropicana, MGM Grand and New York-New York aerial photo taken on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada casinos, paced by those in Clark County, extended their record of consecutive months of gaming win exceeding $1 billion to 10 in December, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Thursday.

Despite December’s reputation for being a slow tourism month, the state’s more than 400 non-restricted casinos won $1.15 billion from players, including $650.8 million on the Strip – the most improved performance over last year among the 20 monitored by the Control Board with a 122.9 percent uptick.

Clark County, the biggest contributor to state win with $998.4 million, or 86.8 percent of the total, failed to hit the $1 billion level in December despite the appearance of the National Finals Rodeo that month.

Gaming win figures are important to the state because taxes are collected from the win totals. Nevada has a maximum 6.75 percent tax on gross gaming revenue. In tax collections through Wednesday, the state received $68.2 million from casinos for December, an 126.5 percent increase over the same period a year ago

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

