Despite December’s reputation, record gaming wins continue

Nevada casinos, paced by those in Clark County, extended their record of consecutive months of gaming win exceeding $1 billion to 10 in December, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Thursday.

Despite December’s reputation for being a slow tourism month, the state’s more than 400 non-restricted casinos won $1.15 billion from players, including $650.8 million on the Strip – the most improved performance over last year among the 20 monitored by the Control Board with a 122.9 percent uptick.

Clark County, the biggest contributor to state win with $998.4 million, or 86.8 percent of the total, failed to hit the $1 billion level in December despite the appearance of the National Finals Rodeo that month.

Gaming win figures are important to the state because taxes are collected from the win totals. Nevada has a maximum 6.75 percent tax on gross gaming revenue. In tax collections through Wednesday, the state received $68.2 million from casinos for December, an 126.5 percent increase over the same period a year ago

