Despite strong June, Nevada gaming win numbers fail to break record

The state’s 438 largest casinos won $15.6 billion from gamblers in 2024-25, falling short of the record $15.7 billion won in 2023-24.

‘Soft summer’ in Las Vegas, says one of Strip’s largest operators

For the first time in three years, Nevada’s gaming win totals for the fiscal year aren’t a record amount.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday said gaming win from the state’s 438 largest casinos was up 3.5 percent to $1.332 billion in June.

But the increase wasn’t enough to produce a record for the 2024-25 fiscal year, which ended at $15.64 billion, off 0.8 percent from the previous fiscal year.

Since the 2020-21 fiscal year when Nevada casinos were shut down 79 days during the COVID-19 pandemic, gaming win has grown steadily with record numbers every year.

The streak ended at three with the Control Board’s report Wednesday.

For the month of June, 18 of the 20 markets monitored by the state had higher win amounts than the previous year with the eastern Nevada markets of Elko County and Wendover the only submarkets lagging.

Every Southern Nevada submarket was up over last year in June, including double-digit percentage increases for downtown Las Vegas (up 10.5 percent to $73.2 million) and the Boulder Strip (up 19.3 percent to $87.3 million).

Eight of the 20 submarkets monitored by the state were down for the fiscal year, with the Strip decline of 3 percent to $8.78 billion the second steepest behind South Lake Tahoe (down 3.1 percent to $238.3 million).

For the year, Clark County was off 1 percent to $13.58 billion, while Laughlin fell 2.1 percent to $485.9 million.

Downtown Las Vegas ended the year up 2.1 percent to $933.7 million while outlying Clark County, which includes the high-performing Durango property in southwest Las Vegas was the highest performing submarket in the state, up 5.3 percent to $1.922 billion.

Clark County continued to be the most dominant submarket in the state, winning 86.8 percent of the state’s total. And, the Strip continues to be the strongest submarket within the county, winning 56.1 percent of the state total.

