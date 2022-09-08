Developer looks to build hotel near Allegiant Stadium

The nongaming hotel would include a restaurant, a spa, a pool bar, a rooftop bar, and ballroom and meeting space.

An artist's rendering of a proposed hotel near Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Clark County Building Department)

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip at dusk on Thursday, January 6, 2022. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Fans fill Allegiant Stadium before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Allegiant Stadium could have a towering new neighbor.

Las Vegas real estate firm New Angle Development has drawn up plans for 19-story, 340-room hotel near the Raiders’ 65,000-seat stadium. The nongaming hotel would include a restaurant, spa, pool bar, rooftop bar, and ballroom and meeting space, Clark County records show.

New Angle President Chet Nichols said he aims to break ground on the $275 million project in early 2024. County records show plans for a 19-story tower, though Nichols said he is contemplating an 18-story building.

The County Commission is scheduled to consider project plans Oct. 4.

Nichols said he wouldn’t have picked the project site, on Polaris Avenue a block or so from the stadium property, without the massive venue nearby. Allegiant Stadium has a limited number of events, he said, but “those events can be huge.”

Last year, total event attendance at Allegiant topped 1 million, with nearly 469,000 stemming from NFL games, according to figures provided by the Raiders to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority.

A hotel on New Angle’s site would be “ideal” for tourists traveling to Las Vegas for football games and other events at the stadium, a representative for the developer said in a June letter to Clark County’s Comprehensive Planning Department.

Also, many visitors to Las Vegas prefer a hotel without a casino, and this project would offer that along with high-end rooms and amenities, said the letter from Bob Gronauer, a land-use attorney with law firm Kaempfer Crowell.

The proposed hotel site is within the county-designated Stadium District, a mostly industrial area surrounding the $2 billion stadium that officials have eyed for redevelopment.

Construction also is underway for at least one new project near Allegiant. Work crews are building an In-N-Out Burger at the southeast corner of Polaris and Russell Road, just south of the stadium property.

According to Clark County records, the burger place is expected to be “highly themed,” with a design that’s “reminiscent” of the first In-N-Out built in 1948.

Project plans call for a 2,430-square-foot building, and a permit issued in May for the construction of the restaurant had a $1 million valuation.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.