Developers of stalled Vegas casino project get more time to build, again

Clark County commissioners on Wednesday approved a third time extension for the partially built Dream Las Vegas resort near the south edge of the Strip.

Rusted rebar is seen at the stalled Dream hotel-casino project at 5051 Las Vegas Blvd. South on Monday, Aug 25, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A group of sports cars pass the Dream Hotel project site neighboring the Pinball Hall of Fame Friday evening in Las Vegas Oct. 31, 2025. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto

Clark County commissioners gave the developers of a stalled casino project another lifeline.

The commission on Wednesday approved a third time extension for the partially built Dream Las Vegas resort near the south edge of the Strip. Construction crews stopped building the project more than two years ago with the developers owing tens of millions of dollars, and the site is now owned by the lead contractor, following a legal settlement over unpaid bills.

Commissioner Jim Gibson said at a meeting last fall, when the developers were seeking their second extension, that the situation “can’t go on forever,” that officials want projects they “believe are really happening,” and the likelihood of more extensions down the road was “remote.”

On Wednesday, Gibson said that he’d still prefer to see appropriate development, including resorts, along this stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard, rather than just the private planes parked nearby on airport property.

He also said that the Dream site is “too valuable” and was always envisioned for development.

“We can get a project there; I hope we get one,” said Gibson, whose district includes the property.

The developers had sought a one-year extension of their approvals to resume construction, records show. Gibson made a motion Wednesday for a two-year extension.

Dream developer Bill Shopoff, who attended the meeting, declined to comment after the vote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

