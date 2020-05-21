Diamond Resorts publishes updated health and safety guidelines

The Las Vegas-based timeshare company has updated its health and safety protocols as it aims to open its Polo Towers property near the Strip on June 4.

The exterior of Polo Towers at 3745 Las Vegas Blvd. South photographed on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas-based timeshare company Diamond Resorts has updated its health and safety protocols this week as it aims to open its Polo Towers property near the Strip on June 4.

The new policies under the “Diamond Standard of Clean” protocols include:

— Plexiglass partitions at the front desk.

— Welcome kits with sanitizer packets and other items for members, owners and guests.

— Enhanced cleaning protocols, with new technologies such as electrostatic sprayers and “particular attention” paid to high-touch surfaces.

— Face masks required to be worn by staff.

— Temporarily ending midweek housekeeping to reduce contact and instead delivering supplies such as bed linens, towels and toiletries upon request through no-contact delivery.

— Strict social distancing guidelines in public areas.

