Dolphin at Mirage dies following lung infection

Sophie Santos, 3, feeds Maverick with instructions from Dolphin Care Specialist Jen Schwab, behind, during a "meet-and-greet" tour at the Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat within at Mirage on Monday, May 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. Maverick died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, following treatment for a lung infection. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A bottlenose dolphin at Mirage died Thursday following treatment for a lung infection.

Maverick, 19, was a resident of the Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat. His health had declined over the last several weeks, according to a statement from Mirage’s Interim President Franz Kallao.

“Our animal care team works closely with marine animal experts and veterinarians to ensure our dolphins are continually monitored and receive the very best care, year-round,” Kallao wrote. “This includes weekly physical exams by veterinarians and a weekly meeting to review all aspects related to animal welfare including veterinary, behavioral and water quality. Nothing is more important than the health, safety and happiness of the animals entrusted in our care.”

Bottlenose dolphins usually live at least 40 years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In April, 13-year-old Bella, a bottlenose dolphin, died at the habitat after undergoing treatment for gastroenteritis for several weeks.

