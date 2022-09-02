107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Casinos & Gaming

Dolphin at Mirage dies following lung infection

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2022 - 3:19 pm
 
Sophie Santos, 3, feeds Maverick with instructions from Dolphin Care Specialist Jen Schwab, beh ...
Sophie Santos, 3, feeds Maverick with instructions from Dolphin Care Specialist Jen Schwab, behind, during a "meet-and-greet" tour at the Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat within at Mirage on Monday, May 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. Maverick died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, following treatment for a lung infection. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A bottlenose dolphin at Mirage died Thursday following treatment for a lung infection.

Maverick, 19, was a resident of the Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat. His health had declined over the last several weeks, according to a statement from Mirage’s Interim President Franz Kallao.

“Our animal care team works closely with marine animal experts and veterinarians to ensure our dolphins are continually monitored and receive the very best care, year-round,” Kallao wrote. “This includes weekly physical exams by veterinarians and a weekly meeting to review all aspects related to animal welfare including veterinary, behavioral and water quality. Nothing is more important than the health, safety and happiness of the animals entrusted in our care.”

Bottlenose dolphins usually live at least 40 years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In April, 13-year-old Bella, a bottlenose dolphin, died at the habitat after undergoing treatment for gastroenteritis for several weeks.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: The new IRS agents have found their next target
CARTOONS: The new IRS agents have found their next target
2
Station Casinos closing another Las Vegas property
Station Casinos closing another Las Vegas property
3
2 men face charges after 28 smash-and-grab break-ins at Las Vegas eateries
2 men face charges after 28 smash-and-grab break-ins at Las Vegas eateries
4
Lawsuit: Wynn Resorts still retaliating against Steve Wynn accuser
Lawsuit: Wynn Resorts still retaliating against Steve Wynn accuser
5
Caesars dealer of 55-plus years gets praise, crystals, limo ride to retirement
Caesars dealer of 55-plus years gets praise, crystals, limo ride to retirement
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST