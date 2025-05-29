Downtown casino-hotel brings back $125 all-inclusive deal for summer months

The special deal was such a hit last year that the downtown Las Vegas resort property decided to bring it back for this year’s summer months.

Carousel Bar is seen at the Plaza hotel and casino on June 8, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A downtown Las Vegas resort property is offering an all-in-one pricing offer for hotel guests this summer.

The Plaza is bringing back last year’s all-inclusive deal of $125 a night per person beginning Sunday and running through the end of August.

“At a time when tourists are concerned about increasing costs in Las Vegas, including resort fees and paying to park, we wanted to give our guests a more affordable summer vacation option by again offering our all-inclusive hotel room package,” Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza, said in a release.

Plaza officials said they believe the offer is the only one of its kind in Southern Nevada.

The $125-plus-tax offer waives the $44.07-a-night resort fee and parking fees, provides breakfast and dinner at some Plaza restaurants and bottomless drinks at the casino’s Omaha Bar and Sports Book Bar. Restaurants participating in the offer include Hash House a Go Go, Fresh Mexican Grill, Pop Up Pizza and Coffee Bar. Discounted appetizers and cocktails are offered at Oscar’s Steakhouse’s 5-7 p.m. happy hour.

Guests also get free access to the property’s rooftop pool that has new amenities. They include smart lockers with a rental fee in a climate-controlled area, sun lounger rentals that include towels, an umbrella and dedicated cocktail service, access to the Plaza Pool Food Truck and ice cream treats added to retail concessions sold in the pool lobby.

Guests must pay for the first night when booking with the balance due at check-in. Guests receive a nontransferable wrist band and food vouchers at check-in and early check-ins may be available upon request.

