Downtown casino plans its largest holiday fireworks show to date

The Plaza Hotel & Casino will celebrate the Fourth of July with its annual fireworks show — t ...
The Plaza Hotel & Casino will celebrate the Fourth of July with its annual fireworks show — the only one in downtown Las Vegas and the largest the property has done.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2024 - 2:22 pm
 

The Plaza Hotel & Casino will celebrate the Fourth of July with its annual fireworks show — the only one in downtown Las Vegas and the largest the property has done.

The festivities will begin at 9 p.m. July 4.

Staged from the Plaza’s South Tower, the fireworks will be a spectacular show for viewers downtown and visible for miles beyond. Hotel guests ages 21 and over will be able to view the fireworks from an exclusive viewing party on the Plaza’s rooftop pool deck.

To allow for street-level viewing of the fireworks and increased pedestrian traffic, Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic for a limited time from Carson Avenue to Ogden Avenue.

The Plaza also plans its Welcome to the Weekend Summer Friday Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. July 5 and plans to light up the downtown Las Vegas sky every Friday night from Memorial Day through Labor Day weekend.

Both nights, Carousel Bar and the rooftop pool will feature special summertime cocktails.

The Plaza’s fireworks will be dependent on weather conditions and are subject to change or cancellation. Updates will be available on the Plaza’s social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

