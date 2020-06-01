Downtown Grand opening hotel Monday

Casinos aren’t allowed to reopen until Thursday, but the Downtown Grand is ready to start welcoming hotel guests Monday.

The Downtown Grand is opening its hotel on Monday, June 1, 2020. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jakub Klimczak of Poland waits outside the Downtown Grand in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The downtown property is reopening its hotel, pool and limited food and beverage options 11 a.m. Monday. The casino will reopen 12:01 a.m. on Thursday.

General Manager Kevin Glass said the company made the decision to reopen certain amenities early after seeing demand from customers.

“We had a lot of phone calls saying even though the casino wasn’t open, they still wanted to come,” Glass said. “We’re welcoming out first customers back today, which is super exciting. … It’s nice to bring our staff back, too.”

About 60 of its 630 rooms were booked as of Monday morning.

Some of those guests belong to flight crews — the hotel has a contract with Frontier Airlines to house crew members when they travel to Las Vegas — but Glass said others are locals and drive-in customers who were ready to get back to the property.

Glass said he’s seen a lot of people speculate as to how fast Las Vegas’ tourism industry will be able to bounce back from the shutdowns, but the demand he’s seen so far has made him optimistic.

“The amount of pick up we’re seeing since we announced we’re open today, and the amount we’re seeing for June, is just great so far,” he said. “I think everything will be smooth on June 4. We think there will be a rush of people that come back.”

Some bars and restaurants in the Downtown Grand also will reopen Monday. Triple George will reopen with normal hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The Art Bar coffee shop will open from 6 a.m. to noon seven days a week, and Freedom Beat will open from noon to 3 a.m. with a condensed menu. The property’s pool will also be open for guests only with bar service.

