Downtown Las Vegas casino offering all-inclusive package this summer

A downtown Las Vegas resort is reviving a popular all-in-one deal for hotel guests this summer.

The Plaza casino is bringing back its all-inclusive package, which starts at $104 per person per night for stays between June 1 and Aug. 31, according to a news release. The bundle waives all resort fees and includes early check-in, free bottled water, bottomless drinks from two on-site bars, breakfast and dinner, and 25 percent discount on cocktails at the rooftop pool.

The Plaza first introduced its all-inclusive package in the summer of 2024. The downtown casino claims it is the only all-inclusive hotel package in Las Vegas.

“We always want our guests to have a great time and feel that they are getting the best value for their vacation dollars,” Jonathan Jossel, chief executive officer of the Plaza Hotel & Casino, said in a statement. “Our all-inclusive hotel package has been created based on our guests’ feedback and offers waived resort fees, meals, bottomless drinks, and other perks to ensure they have a memorable experience.”

The $104-plus-tax bundle eliminates the $39 resort fee and the $5.07 tax on the resort fee. Guests can consume unlimited cocktails or non-alcoholic drinks from either the Omaha Bar or Sports Book Bar, and eat two meals per day at multiple on-site restaurants, including Hash House a Go Go, Fresh Mexican Grill, Pop Up Plaza and Coffee Bar. Discounted appetizers and cocktails are also available at Oscar’s Steakhouse.

Guests must pay for the first night when booking with the balance due at check-in. Guests receive a nontransferable wrist band and food vouchers at check-in and early check-ins may be available upon request.

