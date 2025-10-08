Downtown Las Vegas casino offering choose your own perk packages

The new offer is the latest in a series of moves by Las Vegas casinos to encourage visitation amid a months-long decline.

A downtown Las Vegas casino-hotel has introduced a pick-your-own-perk promotion for value-seeking visitors.

The Plaza announced its Build A Stay package, which will allow guests to select their preferred perk, according to a news release. The customizable packages include a Stay Perk or Play Perk, plus a Bonus Perk at check-in, each with its own unique benefits.

The Build A Stay hotel package must be booked by Nov. 27. The offer is valid for a two-night minimum stay between Oct. 1 through Dec. 1.

Guests who book the Build A Stay package can choose one option from each category.

The Stay Perk offers a $25 dining credit at select Plaza restaurants, an all-you-can-drink cocktail package at Omaha Bar and the Sports Book Bar or a complimentary upgrade to a Luxe room or suite.

The Play Perk includes either a $25 table games free bet, $25 in free slot play or $25 in bingo match play for select sessions.

At check-in, guests also select a Bonus Perk, choosing among early check-in, late check-out, or a piece of Plaza-branded merchandise such as apparel or accessories.

The Plaza is also continuing its weekly SIP Happy Hour, held Thursdays from 4 to 5 p.m., where guests can meet with hotel executives over complimentary drinks to share feedback and suggestions. The event has been a Plaza tradition for more than five years and has inspired several guest-focused improvements, such as extended pool hours.

“We believe our guests know best what they want, and we greatly appreciate their opinions and ideas,” Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel said in a statement. “Whether it’s at our SIP happy hours or just walking the casino floor, talking to our guests to hear their feedback is a top priority for me and my executive team as is continuing to introduce new offerings that deliver value and a great experience.”

The Plaza’s new offer is the latest in a series of moves by Las Vegas casinos to entice visitation amid a months-long decline. According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, visitation declined roughly 10 percent year-over-year this summer compared with last year.

In response, casino operators across the Las Vegas valley have ramped up efforts to attract both locals and return visitors. Many properties are offering discounted room packages, free parking promotions, midweek specials and expanded loyalty benefits.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.