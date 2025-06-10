Downtown Las Vegas casino to host ‘World’s Largest Slot Party’

The event features an all-day slot tournament, $20,000 in free play, an open bar and merchandise giveaways.

A downtown Las Vegas casino is hosting a day-long slot celebration next month.

Circa hotel-casino will be home to Slotapalozza on July 19, according to a news release. The all-day event, billed as the “World’s Largest Slot Party,” features an all-day slot tournament, $20,000 in free play, an open bar and merchandise giveaways.

“Circa has become known for our larger-than-life amenities — like the world’s largest sportsbook and Nevada’s longest bar Mega Bar — so we knew this slots weekend would be no exception,” said Derek Stevens, chief executive officer and co-owner of Circa Resort & Casino. “It’s going to be a party for the ages, celebrating the players who bring our casino floor to life every day with a day they’ll never forget.”

The slot tournament will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., on the Cleopatra machines by Circa Collections on level two. Each player will receive one entry and a two-minute session.

The top prize is a Game King Poker slot machine or $2,500 cash. The top 50 qualifiers will receive $15,000 in total slot freeplay.

The “World’s Largest Slot Party” will kick off at 7 p.m. with a two-hour open bar, a “1312 Club” T-shirt for every player seated at a machine and $5,000 in slot freeplay awarded via “hot seat” drawings every 90 seconds for 15 minutes.

Slotapalooza is free and open to the public. All participants must be at least 21 years of age to enter Circa; the downtown property is an adults-only resort.

In addition to the slot party, Circa is also offering a summer special that includes a two-night stay with all fees and taxes included for $400. The “All-In Summer Experience” is valid for stays booked through Sept. 4.

