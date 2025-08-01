Downtown Las Vegas casino wraps up $24M hotel tower renovation

The hotel will make one to two floors available each week.

The Four Queens Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas completed a $24 million renovation of its North Tower. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A downtown Las Vegas casino has completed a multi-million-dollar hotel tower renovation, and a limited number of rooms will be open to guests as early as this weekend.

The $24 million renovation of the North Tower at Four Queens hotel-casino is finished, according to Tim Lager, the property’s general manager. The project included updating the North Tower’s HVAC and plumbing systems, in addition to remodeling all 300 hotel rooms with sound-dampening windows, larger bathrooms, fresh carpeting, new furniture, 50-inch televisions, mini-fridges and in-room coffee makers, and closet organizers.

The renovation project, which began in June 2024, was completed “on time and on budget,” according to Lager.

“It’s a pretty dramatic change,” he said. “These are totally different rooms. But it was needed.”

Not all the rooms are completely furnished yet, so Lager said the hotel will make one to two floors available each week. By early September, he anticipates the entire tower to be fully furnished and open for reservations.

“There’s a big demand for these rooms from our regulars. So, we’re excited to show (the rooms) to them,” Lager said.

The North Tower at Four Queens opened in 1966 and was last renovated in 1999. The property’s South Tower, which houses 400 rooms, was recently renovated.

Four Queens and its sister property, Binion’s Gambling Hall, are both owned by Las Vegas businessman Terry Caudill’s TLC Casino Enterprises. Caudill purchased the Four Queens in 2003 and Binion’s in 2008.

Advanced online booking rates for the renovated North Tower rooms start at $69 per weekend night. Four Queens does not charge a resort fee on any of its hotel rooms.

All hotel rooms at Four Queens will be non-smoking beginning Aug. 15.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.