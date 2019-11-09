Downtown Las Vegas hotel-casino shows off renovated sportsbook
Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman helped celebrate the Plaza’s newly revamped William Hill Race and Sports Book by placing the first bet on Friday.
Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman helped celebrate the Plaza’s newly revamped William Hill Race and Sports Book by placing the first bet — a $100 three-team charity football parlay — on Friday.
Goodman joined with William Hill U.S. CEO Joe Asher and Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel to debut the Plaza’s newly revamped William Hill Race & Sports Book with a “turning on” ceremony, according to a news release.
The three “turned on” an HD video wall, the largest in downtown Las Vegas, measuring 5-feet-by-16.5-feet wide with a viewing area of more than 80 square feet.
Goodman’s charity bet was on the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs, the release said.
The book, which also received an updated look and feel, also offers bettors access to William Hill’s mobile app, kiosks and InPlay wagering menu as well as Plaza restaurants and entertainment options. The book at the Plaza opened in 1975 and is the longest continuously operating sports book in the city, Asher said in the release
“When William Hill took over operations in 2012, we wanted to provide the best race and sports experience to bettors and have worked alongside our partners at the Plaza to ensure that holds true today,” he said. “These improvements and updates cement the Plaza as one of the best places to watch a game Downtown.”