Downtown Las Vegas hotel opens Wheel of Fortune slot area

Downtown Las Vegas’ Plaza hotel and casino has opened a nearly 3,000-square-foot space dedicated exclusively to Wheel of Fortune-themed slot machines.

The Wheel of Fortune Slot Zone debuted on Thursday inside the Plaza’s gaming floor. (Courtesy, Plaza)

Downtown Las Vegas’ Plaza hotel and casino has opened a nearly 3,000-square-foot space dedicated exclusively to Wheel of Fortune-themed slot machines.

The Wheel of Fortune Slot Zone debuted on Thursday inside the Plaza’s gaming floor, according to a news release. There are more than 40 slot machine games from IGT in the room.

The statement said Wheel of Fortune slots are IGT’s most successful theme since its debut in 1996. Since then, the company has created more than 250 variations of the game, and the slots have minted more than 1,000 millionaires with over $3 billion in jackpot payouts.

“For decades IGT’s Wheel of Fortune Slots has set the gaming industry standard for life-changing jackpots,” said Suzanne Prete, senior vice president of global licensing and brand management for Sony Pictures Television, in the news release. “There is no better place for this type of winning mecca than Las Vegas, the world’s most iconic gaming destination.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.