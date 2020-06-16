Downtown Las Vegas’ Plaza to celebrate July 4 with fireworks

The hotel-casino’s fireworks show is set to start at 10 p.m. July 4 and will be the only live fireworks show in downtown Las Vegas, according to a Tuesday news release.

The Plaza is getting ready to light up the night this Independence Day.

Main Street will be closed off to vehicles for a limited time between Carson and Ogden avenues to allow for increased pedestrian traffic during the show.

“Hosting an amazing fireworks show that lights up the downtown sky for the Fourth of July has become a tradition for us at the Plaza, and this year is no different,” Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel said in the release. “Whether you are a downtown resident at home or a guest at the Plaza joining us for dinner at Oscar’s Steakhouse or games on the casino floor, our Independence Day fireworks show is a great way to celebrate our country and an awe-inspiring sight for the entire downtown Las Vegas community to enjoy.”

The property is also offering two packages for the holiday weekend.

The “Old School Fun” package is available online with the promo code FUN20 and offers guests who book for a stay before Dec. 29 by Aug. 31 the lowest available room rate, $25 daily food and beverage credit, $75 “Sizzling Summer Bingo” match play and $10 free slot play. A complimentary hotel room upgrade and early check-in and late check-out are also included, based on availability.

The Plaza’s “American Heroes” discount, which offers 20 percent off rates for both weekday and weekend stays, has also been expanded to include all active-duty military, veterans, police officers, fire and rescue members, first responders, medical and hospital workers and teachers. The deal is available online with the promo code HERO.

