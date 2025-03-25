65°F
Downtown Las Vegas resort again to hold weekly fireworks show

The Plaza hotel-casino announced that it will one again offer a weekly fireworks show in downto ...
The Plaza hotel-casino announced that it will one again offer a weekly fireworks show in downtown Las Vegas. (Plaza Las Vegas)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 25, 2025 - 9:10 am
 

A resort in downtown Las Vegas will once again illuminate the night sky with a weekly fireworks show to celebrate the weekend.

According to a news release, starting May 2, the Plaza will hold a “welcome to the weekend” fireworks shows each Friday night at 9:15 p.m.

The fireworks shows, which the property says are inspired by those offered at Disneyland, will run through Sept. 26.

“We had amazing feedback from guests about our Friday fireworks shows last summer so we decided to extend it to run a total of 22 weeks this year,” said Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza Hotel & Casino. “Summertime weather in Las Vegas starts earlier and lasts longer so why shouldn’t our fireworks?”

The Plaza’s fireworks will be dependent on weather conditions and are subject to change or cancellation, the property noted in the release.

