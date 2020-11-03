Downtown to still have fireworks show after Strip show canceled

Plaza may be the only casino in the tourist corridor welcoming 2021 with a bang.

Fireworks for New Year's Eve erupt over the Strip as viewed from the VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub & Lounge at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Plaza may be the only casino in the tourist corridor welcoming 2021 with a bang.

Multiple Strip hotel-casinos said they will not be putting on their own fireworks shows following the cancellation of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s display.

But downtown will still have its annual show at the Plaza.

“Hosting an amazing fireworks show that lights up the downtown sky on New Year’s Eve is a tradition for the Plaza,” CEO Jonathan Jossel said in a statement. “We can’t wait to ring in the new year in classic Vegas style.”

The property said it plans to offer viewing options on property, observing all necessary health and safety protocols.

The LVCVA canceled the display citing safety concerns as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens.

COVID deaths at 1,784

Nevada reported 635 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and three additional deaths, increasing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 102,114 and total fatalities to 1,784.

Cases in the state have been trending upward since mid-September. Deaths, a disease indicator that lags a month or more behind new cases, have been trending downward since mid-August. Hospitalizations, another lagging indicator, began to rise again in early October.

No Strip fireworks

On the Strip, a spokeswoman for MGM Resorts International said the company typically participates in the LVCVA-sponsored fireworks show and will not be doing its own.

A Caesars Entertainment Inc. spokesperson said Caesars will not be doing its own fireworks show, but “still intends to offer its world-class amenities and experiences in some form for the holiday, such as private parties with enhanced health and safety protocols for loyal VIP guests.”

“Consistent with past years, we will have invitation-only experiences for guests,” Wynn Resorts Ltd. spokesman Michael Weaver said. “The fireworks cancellation will have no negative impact.”

A spokeswoman for The Venetian and Palazzo said the company does not have any plans for fireworks this year.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.