Downtown’s historic Las Vegas Club is coming down —PHOTOS

October 27, 2017 - 6:14 pm
 
Updated October 27, 2017 - 6:14 pm

Work is underway to demolish the historic Las Vegas Club in downtown to make way for construction of a new hotel and casino.

The Las Vegas Club opened in 1930, a year before casino gambling was first legalized in Nevada. Derek and Greg Stevens, owners of the nearby D and Golden Gate casinos, purchased the hotel in August 2015.

Construction will begin in the first quarter of 2018, once demolition is complete. A two- to three-year construction schedule is anticipated, meaning the new property would open sometime after 2020.

