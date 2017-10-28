Downtown’s historic Las Vegas Club is coming down —PHOTOS

Work is underway to demolish the historic Las Vegas Club in downtown to make way for construction of a new hotel and casino.
The Las Vegas Club opened in 1930, a year before casino gambling was first legalized in Nevada. Derek and Greg Stevens, owners of the nearby D and Golden Gate casinos, purchased the hotel in August 2015.
Construction will begin in the first quarter of 2018, once demolition is complete. A two- to three-year construction schedule is anticipated, meaning the new property would open sometime after 2020.