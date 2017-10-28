Downtown’s historic Las Vegas Club is coming down —PHOTOS

Work is underway to demolish the historic Las Vegas Club in downtown to make way for the construction of the new hotel and casino.

Work is underway to demolish the historic Las Vegas Club in downtown Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, to make way for the construction of the new hotel and casino. The Las Vegas Club opened in 1930, a year before casino gambling was first legalized in Nevada. When it closed for good on Aug. 20, 2015, the Las Vegas Club had 410 rooms.

Work is underway to demolish the historic Las Vegas Club in downtown to make way for construction of a new hotel and casino.

The Las Vegas Club opened in 1930, a year before casino gambling was first legalized in Nevada. Derek and Greg Stevens, owners of the nearby D and Golden Gate casinos, purchased the hotel in August 2015.

Construction will begin in the first quarter of 2018, once demolition is complete. A two- to three-year construction schedule is anticipated, meaning the new property would open sometime after 2020.