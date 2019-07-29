DraftKings becomes authorized gaming operator for MLB

Major League Baseball has agreed to a multiyear agreement with DraftKings Inc., allowing the daily fantasy sports content provider to become an authorized gaming operator for the league.

The agreement, announced Thursday, grants DraftKings the rights to use official MLB data. (Stephan Savoia/AP, File)

Major League Baseball has agreed to a multiyear agreement with DraftKings Inc., allowing the daily fantasy sports content provider to become an authorized gaming operator for the league.

The agreement, announced Thursday, grants DraftKings the rights to use official MLB data, bringing “more instantaneous data feeds” to its sportsbook, according to a statement from DraftKings. The deal will also allow the company to use MLB marks and logos within its sports betting products.

The partnership “will enhance DraftKings’ wagering offerings, especially live and in-game options as real-time betting becomes increasingly popular during sports and entertainment events,” according to the statement.

Kenny Gersh, MLB’s executive vice president of gaming and new business ventures, said the league is looking forward to an expanded partnership and further collaboration with DraftKings.

“The tools provided to DraftKings – including fast, rich and reliable data feeds and MLB brand marks – will be central to creating these powerful new ways to consume and connect with our sport,” Gersh said in the statement.

This isn’t either organization’s first sports betting partnership.

Last year, MGM Resorts International became MLB’s first official gaming partner, gaining the rights to sign partnerships with multiple baseball teams as well as advertise its brand and sporting app during the All-Star Game and World Series to tens of millions of people around the country.

And in February, Caesars Entertainment Corp. bought a stake in DraftKings and offered it online market access in states where it operates. Caesars was the third casino company to acquire a stake in a sportsbook operator since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a ban in 2018 on wagering in most states.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.