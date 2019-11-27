Dream comes true for Las Vegas slot player who wins nearly $1.1M

Playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the Fremont on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, paid a Hawaiian resident nearly $1.1 million.

Playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the Fremont on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, paid a Hawaiian resident nearly $1.1 million. (Boyd Gaming)

Visitors coming to Las Vegas dream about winning a a life-changing jackpot.

For one Hawaiian resident, those dreams came true on Saturday night.

A Hawaiian resident turned a stay at @Fremont into a $1,098,476 payday when she hit a giant jackpot on @IGTJackpots Wheel of Fortune® slots on Saturday, Nov. 23! #Jackpot #FremontCasino pic.twitter.com/VBo8HsDuvw — Fremont Casino (@fremont) November 26, 2019

The player, who requested to remain anonymous, turned a $5 spin on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine into $1,098,478.19 just before 9 p.m.

Saturday’s win was the second large jackpot paid out to a Hawaiian visitor in the past two months. On Oct. 7, a player at Main Street Station hit a $930,000 jackpot.

Some dreams come true in Las Vegas.